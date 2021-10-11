iFMARS Magic Cable – weird name, great 3-in-1 cable for Apple fans
CROWDFUNDING NEWS – I’ve often called myself a minimalist, but a better term might be to call myself an essentialist. It’s not that I want to get rid of all my stuff as much as that I want to use only what I need and to optimize what I use. That includes device accessories like cables and chargers. That’s why the iFMARS Magic Cable which is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter caught my eye. Being a MacBook Pro, iPhone, and AirPods Pro owner, charging those devices requires multiple cables and adapters.the-gadgeteer.com
