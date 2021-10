The Kansas City Chiefs are not off to the start they hoped they would be this season. The Chiefs are 2-2 through four weeks, with losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively. They got back in the right column in Week 4 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but they are still on their way to truly righting the ship and looking like the Super Bowl favorites many pegged them as coming into the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO