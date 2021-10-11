CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copper hires former chancellor Hammond as special advisor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UK chancellor Philip Hammond has joined digital asset custody and trading infrastrucutre vendor Copper as a special advisor. Hammond has been brought onboard to provide strategic advice to the Copper team as the company expands globally. The firm announced the launch of its US East Coast office in August 2021 with plans to launch in Asia already underway. Significant global growth follows the completion of an extended USD $75mn funding round in June 2021, led by investor Alan Howard, and venture capital firms Dawn Capital and Target Global.

Alan Howard
Philip Hammond
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
