Merck Requests FDA for Authorizing COVID Pill for Emergency Use, MRK Stock Doesn't Reach

 4 days ago
Merck is seeking authorization for emergency use of molnupiravir, an oral administration for early-stage COVID-19 patients. It is in talks with regulators worldwide. On Monday, October 10, pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) requested the US Food and Drug Authorization for the authorization of the emergency use of its experimental antiviral pill that treats mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults. By now, there is no reaction to the news from the company’s MRK stock in the pre-market.

Comments / 0

#Covid#Mrk#Mrk Stock#Merck Co Inc Lrb#Gilead Sciences#American#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
