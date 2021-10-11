Spurs beat Magic 101-100; how to see the team for free
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Dejounte Murray scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Lonnie Walker IV scored 16 and San Antonio held off a late Orlando flurry. The Spurs entered the fourth quarter with an 81-64 advantage and maintained the 17-point lead until R.J. Hampton's tip-in with 7:24 left started a 13-0 run for Orlando in just more than two minutes. Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. converted a 3-point play to tie it at 98-all before Keita Bates-Diop made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to seal it for San Antonio.foxsanantonio.com
