Spurs beat Magic 101-100; how to see the team for free

By Associated Press
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Dejounte Murray scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Lonnie Walker IV scored 16 and San Antonio held off a late Orlando flurry. The Spurs entered the fourth quarter with an 81-64 advantage and maintained the 17-point lead until R.J. Hampton's tip-in with 7:24 left started a 13-0 run for Orlando in just more than two minutes. Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. converted a 3-point play to tie it at 98-all before Keita Bates-Diop made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to seal it for San Antonio.

Free NBA Preseason Expert Picks: Jazz vs. Spurs – Preview and Prediction

San Antonio vs. Orlando final score: Spurs hold on to beat Magic 101-100

The San Antonio Spurs played a great defensive game against the Orlando Magic up until the last quarter, giving up an 18-point lead in the fourth and barely edging out a win against the Magic, saved by a defensive play at the end of regulation by Bryn Forbes, who ironically has been heavily scrutinized in the past for his lack of defense. The Spurs face the Magic in their first game of the regular season October 20th at the AT&T center.
The Spurs' main rotation looked solid against inferior Magic team

These games may not count yet, but the Spurs' blowout-turned-close win over the Magic showed that when the games do matter, the Good Guys have what it takes to dominate inferior opponents. For the evening, Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 18 points while Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 5 assists. Keldon Johnson also chipped in 12 points as Jakob Poeltl pulled down 9 rebounds with 8 points of his own as the Spurs' main rotation built a comfortable second half lead before the third string showed just enough resolve to eke out the victory over Orlando's starters.
San Antonio Spurs | Game Recap: Spurs 101, Magic 100

The Spurs defeated the Magic, 101-100. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 18 points (8-12 FG) and five rebounds, while Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points and five assists in the victory. Terrence Ross tallied 20 points and two steals for the Magic in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 2-2 in the preseason, while the Magic fall to 0-3.
Magic fumble comeback against Spurs in third straight preseason loss

In the final minutes of the Orlando Magic's first home preseason match on Sunday, a comeback seemed inevitable. After trailing by double digits to the San Antonio Spurs for most of the game, back-to-back 3-pointers from Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba injected life back into the crowd at Amway Center. The crowd fully sprang to action one minute later when Bamba blocked a shot to set up Ross for ...
Spurs' deep bench holds off Magic's late comeback attempt

In a preview of the upcoming opening night matchup, the Spurs faced the Orlando Magic. It should have been a comfortable win for the Silver and Black, but after building up a big lead in the second half, Gregg Popovich went deep into his bench while Orlando kept its starters in. The result was a thrilling ending that saw San Antonio's third stringers barely hang on to defeat the home team 101-100.
Magic rookie Jalen Suggs still out with non-COVID illness

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 selection in this summer’s NBA Draft, did not practice Friday and still is sidelined with a non-COVID illness, according to coach Jamahl Mosley. Suggs did not play in Wednesday’s final preseason game against the Boston Celtics — a 103-102 Magic victory — and his status remains day-to-day. “He was not able to practice today, but he was in the building ...
Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
Michael Jordan Names The 1 Athlete Who Intimidates Him

Legendary NBA star Michael Jordan was never intimidated by someone else on the basketball court. The golf course, though, is a different story. The six-time NBA champion recently admitted in an interview with Stephen Curry that he got a little intimidated at the Ryder Cup. Jordan, an avid golf fan,...
Why Shareef O'Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O'Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
Warriors make surprising decision on final roster spot

The Golden State Warriors made a surprising decision concerning their final roster spot. Golden State decided to keep their final roster spot empty. Following their final preseason game, they waived four players who were competing the final spot: Avery Bradley, Gary Payton II, Michael Mulder and Jordan Bell. Bradley and...
