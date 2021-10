SLP is the in-game currency on Axie Infinity. The ERC-20 token is used to breed new Axies. It can be generated only through gaming. Axie Infinity is rewriting the gaming history through some bold moves. The Pokemon-inspired game has grown to become one of the largest NFT projects to date by creating a crypto economy based around video gaming. If Axies (tokenized digital pets) are selling like hotcakes on NFT marketplaces with a trading volume of around 27.5K ETH, the price of AXS token (the governance token of the ecosystem) has jumped up 135.5% in just 14 days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO