Tigers Capture SWC Girls Tennis Crown, Are Primed For Friday and Saturday Sectional

O'FALLON - The 2021 High Schools Girls Tennis Southwestern Conference Tournament had some bragging rights on the line. O'Fallon beat Edwardsville, Edwardsville beat Belleville East, and Belleville East beat O'Fallon. For what could be the first time in documented history, there was a three-way tie going into the Girls Conference Tournament. 2021's Southwestern Conference tournament was a real testament to the quality of tennis in the Southern Illinois area and a chance to stake a claim at the top.