Feeling nostalgic? Me too, sometimes ...

I feel like going back in time. Back to when my kids, who are now grown, were just babies, to the 1980s. I want to be at a basketball game, at what was then known as Wiscasset High School. If WHS was hosting a Friday night game, you had to be in the gym by 5:30, because by 6, when the band played the National Anthem, the bleachers were filled. Just about everybody turned out for those games and not just parents or grandparents with kids playing on the teams.