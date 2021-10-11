CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Reason Judge Judy's Bailiff Isn't On Her New Show

By Amanda Ray Byerly
 4 days ago
As Judge Judith Sheindlin of the popular reality courtroom show "Judge Judy" once squawked to a defendant, "I'm the boss, apple sauce." Alas, it appears the show's longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd, is learning that lesson the hard way. Byrd served as the television courtroom judge's beloved bailiff and right...

