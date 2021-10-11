CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

EU-Ukraine summit to sign deal facilitating low-cost air travel

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Union and Ukraine are set to sign an aviation agreement at a summit in Kyiv on Tuesday that is expected to open the country to more low-cost air routes and boost tourism, according to EU officials.

The Common Civil Aviation Area Agreement will improve air connections and create new commercial opportunities for airlines in the EU and Ukraine, EU officials said on Monday without elaborating.

In Kyiv, the EU and Ukraine will seek to further strengthen economic and political ties, after striking an agreement in 2017 that gave Ukraine preferential access to the EU and has seen trade increase significantly.

The EU will also launch a 6.5 billion euro ($7.5 billion) investment package designed to stimulate public-private investments in Ukraine, according to officials of the bloc.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the heads of the EU’s executive Commission and the Council representing EU member states, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also discuss Kyiv’s concerns about a gas shortage prompted by shrinking Russian supplies.

“We will be consulting in detail with Ukraine ... to determine what can be done indeed to increase the possible physical gas supply capacity from (EU) member states to Ukraine in case of shortages now and in the future,” an EU official said, referring to possible increases in the reverse flow capabilities which the EU can use to send gas to Ukraine.

Ukraine accuses Russia’s Gazprom of using energy as a weapon after the energy giant implemented a transit deal with Hungary that deprives Kyiv of gas supplies.

The agreement does not only mean that Ukraine loses transit revenues but it can no longer import reverse flow gas via Hungary, which it has been doing since 2015 as a way of not buying gas directly from Russia.

Europe is suffering from sky-rocketing gas prices as tight gas supplies meet strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ukrainian ties with Moscow have been in crisis since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its backing for a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

Combined Russian and Chinese military power will approach, but not exceed US: report

The Sino-Russian relationship will continue to strengthen due to the continuation of U.S. policies towards those two nations, and that “aggregate Chinese and Russian power” will “continue to approach, but not exceed” U.S power through 2022, according to a new Rand Corp. report. The report’s authors describe the growing relationship...
MILITARY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Michel
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
AFP

Iran says agreed with EU on Brussels nuclear talks 'in days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said.  "At the end of this meeting, the two parties agreed to continue dialogue on questions of mutual interest in the coming days in Brussels," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, which noted that Mora said the EU was "ready to collaborate with Iran and the other parties".  
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of...
SOCIETY
hawaiitelegraph.com

EU considers sending military training mission to Ukraine

Brussels [Belgium], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is considering a Ukrainian military training mission after the eastern European nation asked for an allied military presence on its border with Russia, German media reported Sunday. An EU working document, seen by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, mentions an EU Military...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gazprom#The European Union#Council#Russian
Reuters

EU wants energy independence for Ukraine, Commission says

KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia is willing to secure gas supply for Ukraine and the European Union is also looking into a strategic natural gas reserve but the long-term goal is energy independence for both the bloc and Ukraine, the EU’s chief executive said on Tuesday. “Gas supply security...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EU, Ukraine to Discuss Military Training and Cyber Threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering providing a military training mission to Ukraine amid lingering tensions between Russia and the Soviet ex-republic, officials said Monday. Acting on a request from Ukraine for help in the “professional military education," the EU has already sent a fact-finding mission to the...
MILITARY
ftnnews.com

European Union and Ukraine to Expand Air Connectivity

The European Union and Ukraine today signed a comprehensive air transport agreement that will offer new air transport opportunities, more direct connections and economic benefits to both sides. The agreement will be opening the way for a ‘Common Aviation Area' between the EU and Ukraine, based on common high standards...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Russian Gas Disputes Loom Over EU-Ukraine Summit

EU leaders meet Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has fiercely opposed a new gas pipeline that bypasses his country and increases Europe's energy reliance on Russia. European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are heading to Ukraine as Europe faces a gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Wizz Air Targets Ukraine After Country Agrees EU Open-Skies Treaty

The European Union and Ukraine have reached an agreement on a common aviation area after 15 years of negotiations. An open-skies treaty between the parties was inked in Kyiv on Oct. 12, according to the Ukrainian presidential press service. Every EU member state will need to approve the pact for it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDBO

EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital. In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Ukraine and the European Union sign Open Skies treaty

The EU-Ukraine Open Skies Agreement must be ratified by Ukraine and each European Union member state in order to take effect. The Common Civil Area Agreement is expected to open Ukraine up to more low-cost routs and boost tourism. Currently, Ukraine has bilateral air service agreement with each European Union...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lord Frost heads to Brussels to kick off ‘intensive’ Northern Ireland Brexit talks

Intensive talks to revise the Northern Ireland Brexit deal will get under way in Brussels on Friday, amid growing speculation that the two sides could close in on a compromise.Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet EU Brexit chief Maros Secfovic for lunch to kick off proceedings.The UK side warned of a “substantial gap” between the two parties ahead of the discussions, but accepted that Brussels had made a “considerable effort” to address British concerns about the protocol.But on the eve of the meeting Mr Sefcovic cautioned that he had...
EUROPE
AFP

Putin says Russia ready to increase gas flows as EU prices soar

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia was ready to boost natural gas supplies abroad, after Europe accused Moscow of curbing flows and pushing prices to new records. Some in Europe are blaming Russia for the increase in gas prices, saying Moscow is intentionally not boosting supplies to pressure Europe for more long-term contracts and for the certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Haven Register

Ukraine: Nationalists protest peace deal on separatist areas

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 5,000 Ukrainian nationalists marched across the capital Kyiv Thursday to demand the repudiation of peace agreements for eastern Ukraine that promised a broad autonomy to the separatist regions. Demonstrators also denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's efforts to secure a lasting cease-fire along the tense line...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy