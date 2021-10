Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Lebanese authorities are investigating the cause of a "huge fire" that erupted at an oil facility in Beirut. The blaze at the Zahrani oil facility was put out Monday morning with 25 fire service vehicles responding, Lebanon's National News Agency reported. Energy Minister Walid Fayad said the fire was caused by a mishap as gasoline was being transferred but that the exact reasons for the abrupt blaze were still unknown.

