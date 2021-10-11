Adele Reveals What Her Next Album Will Be Based On

British superstar Adele will be releasing a new album soon and it's all music fans can talk about. After all, she has left everyone waiting six years for another masterpiece. Since rising to fame in 2008, Adele has only released three studio albums as of this writing. Instantly, the "Rolling In The Deep" hitmaker captivated listeners with her stunning voice, relatable lyrics, and down-to-earth personality. Whether she liked it or not, Adele quickly became a household name and a worldwide phenomenon after the release of her 2011 sophomore album "21." According to ChartMasters, the hit LP sold over 30 million copies, with 11.9 million sold in the United States alone. Even though the singer may have felt some pressure to follow "21" with another huge album, it appears she had no problem keeping on top of her game. In 2015, she dropped "25," which became her second album to sell more than 20 million copies globally. In total, Adele has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards and has taken home an impressive 15 golden trophies — "21" and "25" both won Album of the Year.