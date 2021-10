Dinner Parties, Pleasing A Crowd, Wine And Cheese Night. Wachira Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 Review. This Cab really sings. It has such wonderful natural acidity that it won't weigh you down and sets you up for a second sip. It smells like ripe blackberries, a hint of soil, and a whisper of vanilla. The tannins are woven in. giving the berry notes center stage. This is a great wine for all kinds of foods, from a lean steak to a roast chicken and all the cheeses in between.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO