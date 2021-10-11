CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Monumental Portrait of NASA Astronaut Stephanie Wilson Crops Up in Atlanta

By Jennifer Nalewicki
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most artists measure their artworks in inches, Stan Herd measures his in acres. For the past 40 years, the Kansas-based artist has been using farmland, pastures, grassy fields and any other large swaths of open land as his canvas, creating massive earthworks that are best seen from the sky, including a massive vase of flowers and a 2005 edition of the Kansas state quarter.

