Grange Hall Offers Range to Greenwood’s Food Scene

Troy Guard, a restaurant tycoon, is extending his Colorado roots beyond solely downtown Denver with the opening of Grange Hall. Just a few short weeks ago, Troy imparted his chef and restauranteur skills to add the food quality found in the city to the Greenwood suburbs. Guard will also uplift the entertainment scene with an event space in the back, live music, a dual patio, an in-house brewery and arcade games among the mix. While Guard brings the majority of the concepts to life, he welcomed collaborations from local businesses and ones that resonate with his childhood, cultivating a micro melting pot within Denver.