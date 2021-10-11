CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Daily Grind: What’s the most obscure MMO you’ve played?

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are probably aware of the fact at this point that we have an ongoing series of posts in which we ask whatever happened to a few different obscure MMO titles. These aren’t necessarily bad games, and they usually still have their fans (or in a few sad cases, they had fans before the unceremonious shutdown), but they’re not titles that the largers community thinks about much. Maybe everyone just moved on, or maybe these were always obscure titles destined to be played by a small minority.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
vg247.com

What are you playing this weekend?

With the weekend upon us, it’s time to get down to doing something fun. There is always so much to do during the week, what with work, making dinner, and if you have them, taking the kids here, there, and everywhere under the sun. But finally, the weekend comes and, hopefully, you can breathe a sigh of relief and relax a bit.
FIFA
Eurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: Original Sin, a classic from the real old days, and something strange and wonderful. If you fancy catching up on some...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: How many ‘mains’ can you juggle in MMOs?

I’ve been thinking about the concept of alts and mains a bit lately, inspired by Guild Wars 2. I’ve got 10 characters there, and one slot yet to be rolled. But the reality is I don’t play most of them. I mean, I played them all to 80 and got their set with builds and gear, but six of those characters really just never get played.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Are there MMOs you like that can’t hold your interest for long play sessions?

One of my usual indicators that I’m enjoying a game is when I have some time off and have the spare time to play, I do so. Ideally, we’re talking about situations where I wind up playing for a long while without any significant breaks. But every so often I find myself in the curious situation of playing a game which I’m enjoying, a game which on paper is doing things right and keeping my interest… and yet I find myself playing for just an hour or two before logging out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo
GamesRadar+

This Super Smash Bros Ultimate clip is the most disrespectful play you've ever seen

A Super Smash Bros Ultimate clip is going viral as a result of the sheer disrespect on display. The clip, from Twitter user imonly5feet, shows The Legend of Zelda's Ganondorf fighting against Steve from Minecraft in his Enderman costume. Unfortunately for Link's greatest foe, things are going pretty badly even at the start of the clip, as the character struggles for a foothold in the fight while Steve keeps him at arms' length.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

‘Brutal’ MMO Valorbound explains that it’s really about friendship and flexible play sessions

Back in June, we introduced a new MMO project to you called Valorbound, which sought to set itself apart from the pack by being a “brutal” and “hardcore” title with lots of PvP bouts and health management. If that intrigued you and you were curious to hear more, then you’re going to want to scoot over to Reddit where the team’s lead posted the full design outline for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

You need to play 2020's most controversial game on PS Now ASAP

While Xbox Game Pass has been in the spotlight for years, Sony’s comparable PlayStation Now has slowly chugged along in the background, amassing its fair share of quality games. With over 800 titles to choose from across PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5, the value is evident. In October 2021, Sony added a tremendous game to PS Now — one that was highly talked about in 2020, taking home many Game of the Year awards. Despite that, it’s a game that stirred up controversy in more ways than one. With it being on PS Now, members can dive in at no additional cost and we highly recommend doing so, because it’s one of the best games of the past decade.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Which NPC do you personally hate the most in your favorite MMOs?

A while back, Bree and I were sharing memories of the original launch of Guild Wars and talking about the exact moment when we both decided that Prince Rurik could happily die. I think we settled on him whining about trifling with doors. It’s not really a big deal, of course, but it definitely undercut what was supposed to be an emotional impact when I felt more happy than anything to see Rurik’s “heroic sacrifice” result in his demise. Good riddance; see you in a little while to capture a skill from your corpse.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
hot969boston.com

MMO’s Killing Content?

Once again Activision/Blizzard is caught trying to pull a fast on the state of California. Also, a key member of the Yakuza series is leaving Sega and Destiny 2 players are losing a massive chunk of content, that thousands of players have already paid for. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: How fast do you need to be making progress in MMOs?

Along with half of the population of the planet, it seems, I’ve been playing New World lately. And I found that I had to adjust my expectations of progress to fit what ended up being a somewhat slower pace due to the sheer amount of progress paths available. I realized that if I expected to zip up through levels and crafting tiers, then I was going to become miserable.
RECIPES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Are you good about remembering old MMO account details?

Theoretically, you should have all of your account credentials for various MMOs set up so that if you decide to go back after a long time, it’s easy to look up all relevant emails and the like and find all of the information at a glance. Not all of us necessarily subscribe to that theory. Some of us wind up misplacing passwords, forgetting specific account names, or changing email addresses without changing which email we use on older accounts for games we don’t plan on going back to. It happens.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Indie MMO Spotlight: Free Play, Scams, And The Raknar

Before we get into all of the Indie MMO goodness from last week, it’s time for a PSA. While perusing indie MMO channels on Discord, I saw multiple warnings from developers about taking caution if someone PMs you with an unsolicited invitation to download “their friends game.” With so many of the games listed here offering alpha and beta invites, it can be very tempting to accept one of these offers from an unofficial source. Unfortunately, this is a new (or maybe rehashed?) Discord scam, and instead of a game, you’ll be downloading a virus. Remember to play it safe and only accept download links from trusted sources.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Indie sandbox MMO Profane recaps latest progress in new video

Most of the time, the PvP MMO Profane has been showing off its development progress via Twitter threads. This time around, however, there’s a new video showcase on offer, collecting development progress from August and September into a single visual package. Complete with an “epic” score backing the footage. If...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: How do you protect yourself from scammers in MMORPGs?

As long as there have been MMOs, there have been MMO scams. If you play, then you know. So you’re not going to be surprised to know that folks are already busily finding “legal” ways to screw over their fellow gamers in New World, as chronicled by multiple victims on Reddit. One guildleader and an accomplice apparently swindled their 200-person guild out of 60,000 gold, rerolling to take the spoils to an enemy faction and avoid retribution. (Thanks for linking this to us, Rick!)
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tom's Guide

New World review: the most fun MMO in years

New World offers players — even MMO veterans — a satisfying mix of combat, character growth and discovery. Holt McDougal World History:... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. New World is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game that feels like your favorite third-person title...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

HitFlesh takes you back to a classic MMO's haunted fan server

Come relive your old MMO nostalgia in that early aughts MMO you definitely remember—HitFlesh! What, you never played HitFlesh? Ah, well lucky you that fans have propped up a classic game server that's totally free to play on. That's the setup, at least, for this story-driven adventure game about spelunking through a classic MMO by the same name. Something's gone spooky in these fan servers though. You can catch the new trailer for HitFlesh down here while you wait for its upcoming free demo.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: More speculation about future Final Fantasy XIV jobs

I’m going to be entirely candid with you, folks: You all probably know by now when the media tour embargo lift is at this point (Wednesday of this week), and so you probably know that it’s kind of hard to find a whole lot to write about ahead of time. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to write about Final Fantasy XIV, obviously; I have been writing a lot about it in preparation for exactly this day. Rather, it means that the big thing to cover isn’t happening until later this week, so now seems like a good time for something fluffier.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy