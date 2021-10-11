A bizarre MLB rules quirk somehow meant Yasmani Grandal didn't interfere with throw to home

The Chicago White Sox are still alive in their ALDS matchup against the Houston Astros thanks to a 12-6 win on Sunday … and a rules quirk that has fans everywhere scratching their heads.

With the Sox up 7-6 in the 4th inning and runners on first and third, catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a grounder to Yuli Gurriel at first base. The runner at third, Luis Robert, took off for home, so Gurriel threw down the line … except he hit Grandal in the shoulder, the ball went wide of Martin Maldonado’s glove and Robert scored.

But Gurriel was very much outside the first-base line, which had everyone — including the Astros — claiming it was interference. It wasn’t!

It’s time to learn yet another MLB rule to explain why this WASN’T interference:

I have read as much as I can on it, and I’m writing this early Monday morning … but I think I get it.

Rule 5.09(a)(11) in the MLB rulebook has this to say:

[A batter is out when] in running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line, and in the umpire’s judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of) the threefoot line or inside (to the left of) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball.

The key language here is “with the fielder TAKING the throw at first base.”

Wait, the rule only applies to TAKING the throw and not ... THROWING the throw?

That appears to be the case! From ESPN:

“We decided that there was no interference because on that play, where the ball is hit to the infield and then coming back to the plate, that 45-foot line does not even come into play,” crew chief Tom Hallion said. “The batter established his basepath when he came out of the box and started running. He didn’t veer off. He didn’t throw up his shoulder. He did nothing intentional to get hit with that ball.” The play is different than if the throw was going to first to get Grandal. Then he would subjected to interference without intent, but the throw home is no different than one to any other base. If it hits the runner, it’s a live ball and no interference is called.

