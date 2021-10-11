CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bizarre MLB rules quirk somehow meant Yasmani Grandal didn't interfere with throw to home

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYlfD_0cNbH7io00

The Chicago White Sox are still alive in their ALDS matchup against the Houston Astros thanks to a 12-6 win on Sunday … and a rules quirk that has fans everywhere scratching their heads.

With the Sox up 7-6 in the 4th inning and runners on first and third, catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a grounder to Yuli Gurriel at first base. The runner at third, Luis Robert, took off for home, so Gurriel threw down the line … except he hit Grandal in the shoulder, the ball went wide of Martin Maldonado’s glove and Robert scored.

But Gurriel was very much outside the first-base line, which had everyone — including the Astros — claiming it was interference. It wasn’t!

It’s time to learn yet another MLB rule to explain why this WASN’T interference:

Here's the play

Look at how far inside the baseline he is! Isn’t that interference?

Let's explain the rule here

I have read as much as I can on it, and I’m writing this early Monday morning … but I think I get it.

Rule 5.09(a)(11) in the MLB rulebook has this to say:

[A batter is out when] in running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line, and in the umpire’s judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of) the threefoot line or inside (to the left of) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball.

The key language here is “with the fielder TAKING the throw at first base.”

Wait, the rule only applies to TAKING the throw and not ... THROWING the throw?

That appears to be the case! From ESPN:

“We decided that there was no interference because on that play, where the ball is hit to the infield and then coming back to the plate, that 45-foot line does not even come into play,” crew chief Tom Hallion said. “The batter established his basepath when he came out of the box and started running. He didn’t veer off. He didn’t throw up his shoulder. He did nothing intentional to get hit with that ball.”

The play is different than if the throw was going to first to get Grandal. Then he would subjected to interference without intent, but the throw home is no different than one to any other base. If it hits the runner, it’s a live ball and no interference is called.

It's very confusing

This explanation from Patrick Creighton will help:

This one from Harold Reynolds is also good:

Grandal might have known this was the case

Check out the view from the back of Gurriel:

I love what he said in his postgame interview:

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Yuli Gurriel
Harold Reynolds
Yasmani Grandal
Luis Robert
Tom Hallion
Tony Adams
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
FanSided

Astros fans furious about Yasmani Grandal getting in way of clear out at home (Video)

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ran on the grass and got in the way of Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel’s throw home. MLB is having itself a night on Sunday, as evidenced by the confusion regarding the ground-rule double ruling up in Boston that prevented the Tampa Bay Rays from scoring a run in Game 3 of the ALDS. As it turns out, the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox had it’s share of controversy. And let’s just say that Astros fans were not happy about it.
MLB
WGN TV

THE PATH TO SOXCESS: Yasmani Grandal’s playoff streak continues

HOUSTON – For the most part, the White Sox are a team made up of a number of young players developed in their system with a few veterans here and there. Hence playoff experience among the group tends to be on the lighter end, with a number of the players brought up through the system experiencing the postseason for a second time. In many ways, the American League Division Series against the Astros could be categorized as their first, since the 2020 Wild Card Series in Oakland featured an empty stadium after a 60-game pandemic-shortened season.
MLB
#Mlb Network#Int#The Chicago White Sox#Alds#The Houston Astros#Fox Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Astros' experience 'goes a long way'

“Act like you’ve been here before,” the saying goes, and as they prepare to open the American League Division Series against the White Sox on Thursday, the Astros are in an enviable position of not needing to pretend. This marks the Astros’ fifth straight season with a postseason appearance. In...
MLB
NBC Chicago

ALDS: Yasmani Grandal Baserunning Sparks White Sox, Miffs Astros

Grandal's baserunning sparks White Sox, miffs Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Turning point? That’s one way to look at it. But look no further than the sharp turn Yasmani Grandal took from the left-handed batter’s box Sunday night for one of the biggest moments in the White Sox 12-6 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

How the crazy Yasmani Grandal play unfolded in ALDS Game 3

The appearance that Yasmani Grandal interfered with a relay throw from Yuli Gurriel left manager Dusty Baker and catcher Martín Maldonado livid during the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Astros and White Sox. With runners at the corners and no outs. Grandal...
MLB
Houston Astros
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
thecomeback.com

Astros-White Sox saw an odd “throwing error” ruling on a ball that hit Yasmani Grandal

Apparently, Sunday couldn’t have only one unusual MLB ruling. In the Houston Astros-Chicago White Sox game, the bottom of the fourth saw something strange. With Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, and Jose Abreu all singling to start the inning, Zack Greinke was summoned from the bullpen to replace starter Yimi Garcia, with none out and runners on 3rd (Robert) and first (Abreu).
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox score: Chicago avoids elimination behind Yasmani Grandal, Leury García home runs

The Chicago White Sox took down the Houston Astros in a wild Game 3 of the ALDS Sunday evening in Chicago. The White Sox were facing elimination, having lost both games in Houston in the best-of-five series, but showed their mettle in coming from behind to take this one. The series will now go at least four games with the Astros leading the series, two games to one.
MLB
CBS Boston

Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS Meeting

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are going to face off in the American League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line. If recent history is any indication, it’s going to be quite intense. A few things have happened since these two teams last met in the ALCS — something about a sign-stealing operation from 2017 getting exposed? We’d have to check the records on that one. But we need not even explore that aspect of this budding rivalry of sorts to recall some craziness from their previous playoff meeting....
MLB
Hinton News

Garcia, Grandal Star As White Sox Beat Astros In ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Two big swings by pint-sized Leury García. A rule-testing run by Yasmani Grandal. Solid relief work from Liam Hendriks and company.Right when the Chicago White Sox got in big trouble, they found a way.García and Grandal homered, and Grandal's borderline baserunning helped the White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 on Sunday night to stay alive in their AL Division Series.Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise's first home playoff game in 13 years, trimming Houston's series edge to 2-1. Tim Anderson collected three more hits,...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

