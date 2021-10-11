CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch and Track the Boston Marathon Runners Today – 2021!

Today is the day! The 125th edition of the Boston Marathon, fall edition! Here is all your information including how to track the Boston Marathon runners and more!. In a big first for the famed Boston Marathon, the Boston Marathon will take place among the fall colors of New England instead of in April. The 125th Boston Marathon was postponed this year from its normal Patriots’ Day in April to October due to issues with Covid protocols. So, today is the day for almost 20,000 runners that have been waiting a long time for this day! Here is how you can track your favorite Boston Marathon runners!

