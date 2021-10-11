How My Grandmother’s Stint in NASA Still Inspires My Career Today
Growing up, I heard countless stories about my Grandma and how she worked at NASA. As a kid, of course, I immediately thought: “Grandma’s an astronaut!”. That wasn’t the case. She was, however, one of the first women to hold a chief accounting position at NASA. And that’s not at all. At a time when women were relegated to the margins and considered only good enough for housework instead of headwork, she became a trailblazer who I continue to look up to.goodmenproject.com
