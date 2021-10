Despite the tremendous opportunity that has been given, only a few have taken advantage of it, placing the world’s bureaucrats in a position of worldwide defeat. The longest chapter of Machiavelli’s masterwork, Discourses on Livy, is named “On Conspiracies,” It is the longest chapter in the whole book. Conspiracies, he believes, are the most effective means of toppling any government because, although “… the ability to wage open war… is given to a select few, the ability to conspire against them is available to everyone.” According to traditional Machiavellian principles, the chapter recommends using fraud, deceit, and lying to promote one’s own private benefit as the appropriate action method – that is, when one’s goal is to bring about a change in the status quo.

