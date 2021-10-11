CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buffalo Bills made the loudest of statements Sunday night in Kansas City

By Andy Nesbitt
 4 days ago
I don’t know if you stayed up last night through the lengthy weather delay at halftime of the Bills-Chiefs game but if you did you saw something that was clear as day to see – Buffalo laid a beatdown on the two-time defending AFC champs and became the team to beat in the conference and maybe in all of football.

Yes, their 38-20 win at Arrowhead was that impressive. And no, I’m not jumping to any wild conclusions here. If you watched the game and saw how explosive Josh Allen and his offense were and how dominant their defense was then you’re likely nodding your head in agreement right now.

Allen was masterful against the Chiefs, throwing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also ran for a TD and led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 11 carries. Allen saved his most impressive run for late in the night when he hurdled over a defender on his way to picking up a huge first down.

The Bills were so good last night that they made Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense look average. The QB had two interceptions (including a pick six in the third quarter) and lost a fumble. It was such a bad night for Mahomes that afterward he said he has to “reevaluate what I’m doing.”

That’s how tough Buffalo’s defense played – they made the best QB in the league and one of the most special talents we’ve seen in quite some time question everything he’s doing.

That’s not easy to do!

The Bills had some doubters before last night. That’s what will happen when your first three wins of the season are over the Dolphins, Washington, and Houston.

There should be no doubters this morning, however. The Bills’ defense is the best in the league and the offense has everything it needs to be successful, starting with a star QB who continues to come into his own early in his career.

This was also a big win for the Bills because of what happened on that very same field last winter – they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, 38-24.

Buffalo had to wait around for a long time to finish off their Week 5 victory but they were more than willing to do whatever it took to let the Chiefs and the rest of the league know that they are more than legit – they’re scary.

Quick hits: NFL Week 5 Awards… Weird celebration in Minnesota… Wild ruling saves Red Sox… And more.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

– I’m back with my look at the good, the bad, and the hilarious from Sunday’s action, including Washington’s smoke machine that is so bad that players had to hold on to each other to get through it.

– Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer had the most confusing/violent celebration after their win over Lions.

– The Red Sox took advantage of a wild ruling in extra innings that Rays fans are probably still furious about.

– Urban Meyer said a really mind-blowing thing after the Jaguars’ loss on Sunday.

– Bengals kicker Evan McPherson thought he nailed a FG in overtime yesterday so he celebrated with his teammates. There was only one problem, though – he didn’t make the field goal. Awkward!

– This video of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s family watching, and then celebrating, his game-winning kick against Alabama is so good.

– Speaking of Alabama, the team’s radio announcer was pretty salty after that kick beat the Crimson Tide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZKL8_0cNbGlV200

