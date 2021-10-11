CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

PTGX Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

pulse2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) increased by over 80% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Protagonist Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the full clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide clinical studies, announced on September 17, 2021. And per the FDA, dosing in all clinical studies of rusfertide may be resumed.

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

SPCE Stock: Why The Price Fell After Hours Today

The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell over 13% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) – a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company – fell over 13% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to Virgin Galactic Holdings announcing that it will now begin its planned enhancement program for VMS Eve and VSS Unity and will conduct the Unity 23 test flight after this work is complete.
INDUSTRY
pulse2.com

SQ Stock: $300 Price Target From Atlantic Equities

The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. These are the details. The shares of Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have received a $300 price target from Atlantic Equities. And Atlantic Equities analyst Kunaal Malde upgraded Square to an “Overweight” rating from “Neutral.”
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptgx#Cancer#Therapeutics#Ptgx Stock#Susar
WTAJ

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
FOOD SAFETY
pulse2.com

AGRX Stock: Why It Fell This Past Week

The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. This is why it happened. The stock price of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell over 20% this past week. Investors had responded negatively to Agile Therapeutics announcing on Friday the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 26,666,648 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 13,333,324 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.85 per one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ARDX Stock: Why It Drastically Fell Today

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) fell by over 17% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases – fell by over 17% today. Investors are responding positively to Ardelyx announcing that the company has met with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a Type A meeting, but was not provided sufficient clarity on what constitutes “clinical relevance of the magnitude of treatment effect” and continues to await additional information regarding the path forward for the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GWH Stock Surges In Market Debut

ESS, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) has started trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol GWH and it surged in its market debut These are the details. ESS Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, recently announced the completion of their previously announced business combination, resulting in ESS becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company retains the ESS Inc. name and its shares and warrants started trading yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbols “GWH” and “GWH.W”, respectively.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Tumors
pulse2.com

IVT Stock Surges In Public Debut

The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. These are the details. The stock price of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) increased by over 52% in its market debut yesterday. InvenTrust Properties had announced that its shares of common stock have been listed and commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “IVT” as of the market open.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

MCHP Stock: 2-For-1 Stock Split Goes Into Effect

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a 2-for-1 stock split in August and it has gone into effect today. These are the details. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) – a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions – announced a 2-for-1 stock split in August and it has gone into effect today. This stock split is being implemented to increase trading liquidity and to place the stock in a more attractive trading range for retail investors.
STOCKS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection. The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulse2.com

MGM Stock: $68 Price Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) have received a $68 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken upgraded MGM Resorts to an “Outperform” rating from a “Neutral” rating. The price target was increased from $33.
STOCKS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA recommends food industry drastically lower salt in food

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of […]
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says. When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal vaccine advisory panel on Friday endorsed a second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, meaning millions more Americans are expected to soon join the line for booster shots. Anyone who received a J&J shot at least two months ago will be eligible for an additional dose, under the committee’s […] The post Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy