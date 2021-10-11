PTGX Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today
The stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) increased by over 80% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Protagonist Therapeutics announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the full clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide clinical studies, announced on September 17, 2021. And per the FDA, dosing in all clinical studies of rusfertide may be resumed.pulse2.com
