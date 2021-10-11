CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Ryan Tepera suspects Astros may still be stealing signs at home

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Tepera was happy to be in Chicago for Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday night. He thinks the White Sox will get an honest couple of games there against the Astros. The right-hander wasn't very subtle in suggesting that the Astros might still be stealing signs four years after the team put a camera in center field in its home park to spy on catchers and relayed the intel to hitters by beating on a garbage can in the dugout. Houston has been accused of cheating in 2018 and 2019, as well.

Astros#White Sox#Alds
