Global Payments CEO says open to big deals again

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Global Payments Inc CEO Jeff Sloan said in an interview he would be open to a large acquisition again, two years after acquiring peer TSYS in a $21.5 billion all-stock deal, while continuing to chase small bolt-on purchases to bolster growth. “I certainly see deals as big...

