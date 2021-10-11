Business feature: Tyler's Tire and Auto Center

Buy Now Bambi Harmon, left, one of the owners of Tyler’s Tire and Auto Center, said the business prides itself on personal service and associating with quality brands.

Family and supporting the community have been the foundations of Tyler’s Tire and Auto Center since the business started in 1963. Being a family owned and operated business, Tyler’s has strived to continue giving personal service for those who come to do business.

The owners of Tyler’s Tire and Auto Center, Bambi Harmon and Travis Tyler, grew up in Aiken and in their teens started working within the business as well.

“You’re not walking into a chain store when you come in. If you have been here before, we recognize you and if we don’t know your name, we will shortly,” said Harmon. “We make it a point to give personal service. We want to be involved with our customers.”

Tyler's Tire and Auto Center specializes in being a NAPA AutoCare center. The business offers a wide variety of automotive services: alignments, brakes, shocks and struts, tune-ups and oil changes. They service all kinds of tires, cars, trucks, tractor-trailers and tractor tires.

When asked about the “bread and butter” of the business, one name immediately came to mind: Michelin.

“Michelin tires have not only a great warranty, but they really strive to take care of customers, just like us,” Harmon said. “If you don’t like how the tire looks, the way it rides, or the way it sounds, they will take it off and replace it with something else through their 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee.”

Tyler’s Tire and Auto Center wants to continue associating with quality brands with the same values as them. Tyler’s quality extends beyond their customer service and product and is especially showcased by the staff. Most of the employees have been with Tyler’s Tire and Auto for five or more years.

“We try to take care of our people and our customers. You know you can trust them because they have been here for quite some time doing their job. You can’t stay in business over 50 years without doing something right.”

Tyler’s Tire and Auto Center’s two locations are located on 1518 Whiskey Road and 1019 Richland Avenue West in Aiken.

