The New Zealand dollar has been all over the place during the week, even as the Royal Bank of New Zealand has raised rates. The New Zealand economy is far too attached to Asia to think that it is simply going to take off to the upside. The market is showing signs of confusion, and I think at this point if we break down below the 0.68 handle, this market could unwind. On the other hand, move above the 0.70 level, then it is very likely that we go higher.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO