CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK companies, investors call for mandatory climate plan disclosures

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British companies and investors including BT, Tesco, Aviva and Legal & General Investment Management on Monday urged the British government to make large companies disclose their net-zero climate transition plans. The government has asked companies voluntarily to set net-zero targets and disclose their transition plans ahead of...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid in Scotland: North Sea company introducing mandatory vaccinations

A North Sea energy company is making it mandatory for its workers to have a Covid vaccination before being allowed to travel offshore, BBC Scotland has learned. Canadian Natural Resources (CNR), which has a base in Aberdeen, said the new measure will come into force in December for all staff and contractors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Big gap’ between UK and EU on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

A “big gap” remains between the EU and the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost has warned ahead of talks with his European counterpart.The UK Brexit minister was speaking as he arrived at the European Commission in Brussels to meet Vice President Maros Sefcovic on EU proposals to reduce trading friction created by the contentious post-Brexit arrangements for the Irish Sea On Wednesday, the EU tabled a range of proposals aimed at cutting the red tape the protocol has imposed on moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.However, the plan did not address a key UK demand...
EUROPE
mining.com

BHP’s London investors back critiqued climate change plan

BHP (ASX, LON: BHP) secured this week key backing for its climate transition strategy, despite concerns that the long-term plan to tackle customers’ greenhouse gas emissions did not go far enough. “It is important that all of our shareholders have an opportunity to engage with us on our climate strategy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listed Companies#Climate#Hedge Fund#Uk#Reuters#British#Bt#Tesco#Aviva Investors#The Paris Agreement#Tci
The Independent

Business insolvencies at highest level since pandemic began

The number of businesses that registered as insolvent last month was the highest since the pandemic began, Government figures show.According to data from the Insolvency Service there were 1,446 company insolvencies across England and Wales in September – up from 1,349 in August and 928 from the same time last year.The figures come after the Bank of England warned last week that higher borrowing during the pandemic had likely put more businesses at risk.We're unlocking investment through the £20bn a year super deduction, the biggest two-year business tax cut in modern British history.Treasury spokesperson“The increase in debt – though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-SEC Head Says Climate Disclosure Support Has ‘Skyrocketed’

Never before have investors been as desperate for data on how exposed companies are to climate change, according to. , the former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Demand for climate reporting is “at an all time high” and getting “more intense and sophisticated,” said Schapiro, who now...
ENVIRONMENT
wibqam.com

Stellantis’ silence on Opel plans erodes trust, German states say

BERLIN (Reuters) – The leaders of three German states where Opel has factories wrote to the chief executive of the carmaker’s owner Stellantis on Thursday, criticising his lack of communication on plans for Opel which they said was eroding public trust in the company. Stellantis disclosed to the press late...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Swiss bank UBS closing brokerage business in Mexico – sources

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Swiss bank UBS is closing its brokerage in Mexico, said three people familiar with the matter, following in the footsteps of other large global financial institutions that have opted to leave Latin America’s second largest economy. The reasons for the closure were not immediately clear....
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

XRP Gains Popularity among UK-Based Investors

XRP, the world’s 6th largest cryptocurrency, has seen a jump in retail and institutional adoption during the last few months. According to a report published by eToro, one of the world’s leading multi-asset investment platforms, XRP remained the most popular crypto asset among retail investors in the UK. The data...
RETAIL
The Independent

‘Cop26 is not a photo op’: UK calls on leaders to honour climate promises at Glasgow summit

The world’s most polluting countries must come forward with tougher plans for how they reduce their climate impact by 2030, a UK minister will say on Tuesday.Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Cop26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow in just a few weeks, will also urge countries to protect trees, reduce coal and switch over to electric cars as part of “concrete” efforts to tackle the climate crisis.It comes after a UN analysis found that countries are still far off course for meeting the world’s aspiration of keeping temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.The review found that countries’ current...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Shares in French computing firm OVHcloud gain nearly 3% in Paris debut

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in French cloud computing company OVHcloud opened 2.7% above their offer price on their first day of trading on Friday, in one of Paris’ biggest new listings this year. The stock opened up at around 19.0 euros ($22.06) compared to its initial public offering price (IPO)...
STOCKS
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson should demand climate transition plans from banks and big companies, says Labour

Boris Johnson’s government should demand that banks and major companies in the UK produce their own climate transition plans, Labour has said.The opposition party is pushing for tighter regulation on big business to make sure their plans align with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.Labour said the prime minister should “mandate” Britain’s financial institutions and its FTSE100 companies to publish their carbon footprint and adopt a credible plan to reduce emissions.In a speech ahead of next month’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, Labour’s shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said top companies could make a “profound difference” in...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion

SeatGeek, a mobile tech platform selling tickets for live sporting events, said Wednesday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation RedBall Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an implied enterprise value of about $1.35 billion. The company will receive proceeds of $675 million, which includes a fully committed private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $100 million, and $575 million held in the trust account of RedBall. Proceeds are earmarked for growth by expanding partnerships into new markets, scaling marketing, for M&A and for technology innovation. RedBall is a unit of RedBird Capital Partners, an investment firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, and investments in sports, media, and ticketing including the YES Network, On Location Experiences, Skydance, Wasserman, OneTeam Partners, Fenway Sports Group, the XFL, Toulouse FC, and the IPL's Rajasthan Royals. Once the deal closes, the combined company will be renamed SeatGeek. SeatGeek was created in 2009 and targets the $126 billion global live entertainment business. Jack Groetzinger will remain as CEO of the new company along with the current executive team.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy