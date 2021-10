Singaporean watch specialist The Hour Glass has now joined NOMOS once again for another limited-edition Zürich Worldtimer. Made in Glashütte, Germany, the new timepiece is a celebration of the Golden Twenties, carrying a gold-plated dial displaying a whole variety of timezones based around the main cities of the world within a 39.5mm stainless steel case with sapphire crystals on both faces. The dial itself features The Hour Glass’ signature “Little Red Dot” by 3 o’clock — a nod to Singapore’s nickname — marking the center point of the date wheel while a small seconds sits neatly at 6 o’clock.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO