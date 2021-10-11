Expansion of New Directions men’s shelter expected to add 74 beds
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An organization dedicated to helping people recover from homelessness and poverty provided an update on expanding its facility. Executive Director for New Directions of Horry County, Kathy Jenkins said there was a brief delay in construction. But now, the floors and sheetrock are being installed. The plumbing and showers have already been put in. The walls have already been painted.www.wbtw.com
