Wiz raises $250 million, values Israeli cyber firm at $6 billion

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion. Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion. Wiz...

