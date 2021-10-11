CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Trailer for Coming of Age Christian Rock and Roll Comedy ELECTRIC JESUS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1091 Pictures has released a trailer for an 80s-set coming of age, Christian rock and roll comedy titled Electric Jesus. The story follow the ill-fated exploits of a religious hair metal band during the summer of 1986. The movie stars The Office’s Brian Baumgartner as the band’s woebegone road manager,...

geektyrant.com

