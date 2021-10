Netflix has released the teaser for The Umbrella Academy Season 3, along with a confirmation that the next chapter of the series in 2022. That will be some welcome news to fans of Umbrella Academy, who have been waiting for the series to come back ever since Season 2 dropped us on a massive cliffhanger last summer. As you can in the teaser trailer footage over on Netflix, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will see the titular squad go up against the alternate-universe rivals, The Sparrow Academy. The living artwork style is classic Umbrella Academy and should create all the hype Netflix needs at this point.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO