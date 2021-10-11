CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All Battlefield 2042 Specialists so far, specialist gear, traits and more

By Will Sawyer
 4 days ago
Battlefield 2042 Specialists are in and the traditional four-class system it out. Battlefield 2042 is introducing some radical new systems to player loadout customization in the series, but who are the new Specialist characters are what do they do? Each Specialist is a distinct No-Pat character in Battlefield 2042 that comes equipped with their own unique piece of equipment and their own trait. While they loosely fit into the traditional class system from previous Battlefield games, their abilities mean players can choose one that really focuses on their preferred playstyle, whether that's keeping your team healed up, or staying mobile with a grappling hook, or building turrets to lock down areas. Here are all the Battlefield 2042 Specialists so far.

