CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

'When will we get a rest? Never' - Courtois lashes out over number of games

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDSO7_0cNbFWFE00

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has launched a scathing criticism of UEFA and FIFA for scheduling more and more matches at the expense of player welfare.

Courtois hit out at the growing football calendar after his side's 2-1 defeat by Italy in the UEFA Nations' League third-place playoff, labelling the match, in which both teams rotated their squads, a "money game".

"We are not robots. It's just more and more games and less rest for us and nobody cares about us. When will we get a rest? Never," Courtois said.

The football calendar has been squeezed in the last 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Champions League and many of the continent's top leagues taking place in shorter spaces of time but with the same amount of matches.

The European Championship and Copa America were both held at the end of the gruelling season and there is to be no let up in the near future.

Next year's World Cup takes place between November and December -- in the middle of the club season -- while the Nations League finals will be held in June 2023.

FIFA, meanwhile, wishes to hold an expanded Club World Cup and its head of Global Football Development, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, has outlined proposals for a biennial World Cup.

"Next year we have a World Cup in November, we have to play maybe until the latter stages of June again. We will get injured," added Courtois.

"So in the end top players will get injured and injured and injured. It's something that should be much better and much more taken care of."

UEFA has opposed the plan for more frequent World Cups and the proposed European Super League, but Courtois said the European organising body was not interested in player welfare either as they too keep adding to the fixture calendar.

"They are against Super League but they just do the same, they put extra games. They made an extra trophy, (Europa Conference League). It is always the same," added the Belgian.

"They can be angry about other teams wanting a Super League but they don't care about the players, they just care about their pockets."

UEFA did not immediately respond to comments from Courtois.

The Nations League was launched in 2018 with the aim of offering more competitive matches for the continent's teams instead of international friendlies.

The Europa Conference League, which began this season, was created in order to increase the number of UEFA member nations playing in European competitions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois: Facing Italy a useless game

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits he doesn't want to play in today's Nations League clash. Belgium meet Italy in the third place playoff. “As always, when you have a 2-0 lead, you can't throw away the win," Courtois said. “But we did." He was not happy about playing for...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Thibaut Courtois slams UEFA over Nations League schedule

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit out at UEFA over their planning of the Nations League. The competition has received a mixed response from both fans and players since its inception back in 2018. Courtois’ Belgium reached the last four of the 2020/21 tournament before losing to France in...
UEFA
primenewsghana.com

They only care about money - Courtois lashes out at UEFA, FIFA

Thibaut Courtois has accused football governing bodies of prioritising money over the welfare of players, who he feels are being treated like "robots". The Real Madrid goalkeeper played in both of Belgium's Nations League games during the current international break. This includes Sunday's third-place play-off with Italy, which sparked the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
ESPN

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois slams UEFA, FIFA over fixture pileup: We're not robots

Thibaut Courtois has hit out at football's governing bodies, saying "nobody cares about the players" who are being treated like "robots" in a packed football calendar. The Real Madrid goalkeeper played for Belgium in both of their Nations League finals matches in Turin, Italy, during this international break. - Marcotti:...
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Cup#Real Madrid#The Uefa Nations League#The Champions League#The Nations League#Arsenal#European Super League#Europa Conference
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
Sportico

Spanish Drone Startup Eyeing Opportunities Beyond LaLiga

With millions of dollars on the line, coaches are racing for technological advantages on the field—and increasingly, above it. The latest addition to the $12 billion-dollar global sport technology market is a handful of companies that combine drone technology and artificial intelligence. One of these disruptors is a Spanish startup called Fly-Fut, a Madrid-based company offering drone footage and analysis to professional teams and amateur leagues. Recently the company received backing from Sportboost, a startup accelerator launched by Iker Casillas, the former Real Madrid and Spanish national team goalkeeper. “Our competitors rely on gathering images using tower cameras, but these are not...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open

Andy Murray does not intend to play in next month’s Davis Cup following his defeat in Indian Wells and says he does not deserve to be selected anyway.The former world number one bowed out of the BNP Paribas Open in California after a straight-sets loss to world number four Alexander Zverev.Defeat ends a solid two months of action for the 34-year-old both in Europe and the United States and he is not prepared to risk injury by playing in the team competition.It was two years ago that Murray further stalled his comeback from his hip replacement by suffering bruising to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harry Kane a victim of own consistency but doubts linger after drought continues with England

After so conspicuously taking his captain off, Gareth Southgate refused to single him out.The England manager had removed Harry Kane when his side were toiling for a goal against Hungary, but of course wouldn’t bite on any questions about him.“I just think tonight we didn’t play as well as a team as we should and we can,” Southgate said.“In the end we need to refresh that and get fresh legs into the game. With any of the forward players there’s always a story when we take them off.“They’re big players. We have to have a team able to do that....
SPORTS
The Independent

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust goes public with questions for club’s board

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has gone public with questions it has for the club’s board after their request for a meeting was rejected last week.The fans group wanted to meet with senior figures at Spurs to discuss the club’s strategy and vision for the future but were turned down.THST has now released the questions they were intending to ask, insisting that fans deserve to know the answers.It said in a statement: “The club board declined to meet with the Trust board, however, that does not mean those questions are no longer relevant.“What it does mean is we now have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Les Ferdinand excited by QPR’s future and hoping to be a ‘pioneer’ for diversity

Les Ferdinand is optimistic QPR can return to the Premier League and feels the green light for a new training ground is the latest building block being put in place at the club.The Sky Bet Championship outfit received planning permission in September for a new £20million training base to be built in Heston, with supporters given the chance to invest in a bond through Tifosy Capital and Advisory which will pay towards the state-of-the-art facilities.Due to open during the 2022-23 campaign, the Rs could be a Premier League club by that time if Mark Warburton’s side continue on their current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.Football’s world...
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy