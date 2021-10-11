CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday night. The rematch of the AFC title game was delayed more than an hour by lightning when the teams were at halftime. The Bills improved to 4-1 by beating the Chiefs for only the second time in their last seven meetings. Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes and was picked off twice, both of them on balls that were tipped, as the Chiefs dropped to 2-3 and last place in the AFC West.

Hutch Post

Scoreboard likely to get workout Sunday for Chiefs, Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington head into their matchup this weekend with two of the worst defenses in the NFL. No teams have allowed more points this season and they're both coming off allowing 30-plus points last week. It's no wonder the game has the highest over/under point total of Week 6 at 55½. But Kansas City and Washington also have turnover-prone offenses.
NFL
Hutch Post

Chiefs walking wounded after five games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones, adding a long list of physical ailments to their battered pride five games into the season. Hill was out with a bruised quad that he sustained...
NFL
Hutch Post

Hali now member of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducted Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali on Wednesday. Hali was among the best pass rushers in Kansas City Chiefs history, doing so years after escaping the war-torn West African country of Liberia at age 10 and making a new home in the United States.
NFL
Hutch Post

KU is preseason men's basketball favorite

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been tabbed the Big 12 preseason men's basketball favorite by the league's head coaches. The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes from coaches who couldn't vote for their own teams. Texas got the remaining two first-place votes. Defending national champion Baylor was picked to finish third.
COLLEGE SPORTS
