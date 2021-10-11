How Charleston Hughes, Brandon Banks shook off NFL rejection to star up north

When Charleston Hughes tried out for the Detroit Lions in 2007, he thought he was the best linebacker at rookie camp, with one exception. Hughes remembers saying as much to that exception, his locker mate Joe Lobendahn, eyes darting around the room as he surveyed the competition. He was making more plays than everyone except Lobendahn, and he understood Detroit's defense and what it demanded of him. But the Lions didn't sign him, teaching Hughes a lesson: He needed to find a team that reciprocated his self-belief.