12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 1.15% to 35,313.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.49% to 14,895.49. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.81% to 4,474.11. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,639,010 cases with around 741,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,037,590 cases and 451,840 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,612,230 COVID-19 cases with 602,200 deaths. In total, there were at least 240,474,470 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,899,160 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

