12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 4 days ago
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares rose 6.52% to $11.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.8 million.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 5.51% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $240.6 million.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 5.04% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $422.3 million.
  • Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares increased by 4.55% to $148.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 4.49% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $652.1 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares increased by 3.51% to $29.45. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.

Losers

  • Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) stock fell 4.93% to $8.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $978.7 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares declined by 3.61% to $18.74. The company's market cap stands at $458.8 million.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock fell 3.13% to $135.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 billion.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 2.55% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares decreased by 2.51% to $11.67. The company's market cap stands at $511.6 million.
  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stock declined by 2.37% to $155.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
