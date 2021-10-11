CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock increased by 4.2% to $11.15 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 3.64% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares increased by 3.57% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) stock declined by 3.08% to $0.63 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) stock decreased by 2.2% to $13.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares decreased by 1.93% to $56.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 billion.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares decreased by 1.81% to $19.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares decreased by 1.78% to $41.04. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 billion.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares declined by 1.61% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
