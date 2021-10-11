China's Celeb-Culture Crackdown Targets K-Pop-Style Fandom
HONG KONG — In April, a Chinese fan group dedicated to BTS member Jimin set out to give the K-pop star a special 26th birthday present: a customized commercial airplane. Through an account with 1.1 million followers on Weibo, China’s leading social media platform, the group says it crowdfunded over 1 million yuan ($155,000) in three minutes to wrap a Jeju Air jet with photos of the star, which would act as a giant, flying billboard.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0