China

China's Celeb-Culture Crackdown Targets K-Pop-Style Fandom

By Hsiuwen Liu
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG — In April, a Chinese fan group dedicated to BTS member Jimin set out to give the K-pop star a special 26th birthday present: a customized commercial airplane. Through an account with 1.1 million followers on Weibo, China’s leading social media platform, the group says it crowdfunded over 1 million yuan ($155,000) in three minutes to wrap a Jeju Air jet with photos of the star, which would act as a giant, flying billboard.

#South China#Qq Music#K Pop#Censorship In China#Chinese#Bts#Jeju Air#Communist Party#South Korean#Sm Entertainment#Hybe#Yg Entertainment#Jyp Entertainment
