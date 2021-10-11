Meditate With Wellness Expert Deepak Chopra From Maui To Mexico, Here’s How
TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Deepak Chopra has been at the forefront of the self-care movement since the ’90s. He was touting the benefits of meditation way before apps like Calm and Headspace became popular. A New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Chopra has written over 90 books, including The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Total Meditation, and Metahuman. He also founded an eponymous integrative health foundation called Chopra.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0