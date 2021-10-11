Air Fryer Cinnamon Apple Chips

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like everyone else you know who has an air fryer, I won’t shut up about mine. I got what Cook’s Illustrated ranked the best air fryer—the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer—and soon realized that this is not actually the type of appliance that most people have. Mine looks like a toaster oven (because it is, but more on that later) while the other air fryers look like dinosaur eggs with pull-out “baskets” that make the whole experience feel a little more like a novelty. But I love my Breville. It’s big; it’s also a conventional oven and dehydrator and like eight other things; and I can watch stuff cooking inside. But you’re here to find out whether or not you need an air fryer, which one is right for you, and what all of this has to do with corn dogs. Well, let me tell ya.

