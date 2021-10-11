12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares moved upwards by 89.3% to $34.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) stock moved upwards by 73.87% to $10.05. The company's market cap stands at $505.4 million.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares rose 70.49% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $358.3 million.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares increased by 29.16% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock increased by 12.99% to $4.26. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares moved upwards by 11.85% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.
Losers
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares fell 6.24% to $27.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock fell 3.96% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.7 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 3.96% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock fell 3.61% to $5.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 3.58% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
- See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Comments / 0