Digital Vault Platform Prisidio Raises Additional $3.5 Million in Seed Funding to Help Store and Share Life’s Most Important Information

Avo, a vertically integrated residential and office delivery platform in the US, announced it raised over $80 million in funding. These are the details. Avo — a New York- and Israel-based vertically integrated residential and office delivery platform in the US — announced that it has raised over $80 million in funding. And its most recent investment (a $45 million Series B round) led by global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners will be used to expand operations rapidly across 10 major markets in the next 12 months. Existing investors Kleiner Perkins and JLL Spark had also participated in the Series B round.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO