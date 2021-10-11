Digital Vault Platform Prisidio Raises Additional $3.5 Million in Seed Funding to Help Store and Share Life’s Most Important Information
Prisido’s platform stores wills, mortgage deeds, immunization records, tax documents, and more. Prisidio, a digital vault that lets users securely store, organize, and share life’s most important information in one place, today announced an additional $3.5 million in Seed funding. The round was led by Chicago Ventures, with participation from prior investors OCA Ventures and Origin Ventures. With the investment, Prisidio has raised a total of $6.85 million in Seed funding.martechseries.com
Comments / 0