Each coach and program have different criteria for what they look for on the recruiting trail. Sure, everyone is looking for talent on the ice, but there’s so much more that goes into a player’s makeup. There are players every program wants, but for up-and-coming teams that may not be able to land those recruits, they’re looking for players that see the benefit and potential of helping build a program and putting in the hard work now to help future teams see a payoff.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO