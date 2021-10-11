CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

From skateboards to roller derby, Portland zine works for equity on wheels

By Eric Slade
opb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Bjesse-Puffin picked up her first skateboard late in life, at age 29. And she never put it down. “I love the sensation of skating. I love dropping in and I love skating really high. It’s just the best.” But as one of the few women in the skate park, she ran into a lot of sexism. She responded by creating a zine that celebrated women skaters. Two years ago she expanded her mission, creating a zine that tackles all forms of oppression. “Smash the Skatriarchy is a submission-focused zine that aims to have a mission of lowering barriers to skating,” she said.

www.opb.org

#Skateboards#Roller Derby#Roller Skating#Zine#Team Usa#Team Canada#Team Indigenous Youth#Native
