From skateboards to roller derby, Portland zine works for equity on wheels

Amelia Bjesse-Puffin picked up her first skateboard late in life, at age 29. And she never put it down. “I love the sensation of skating. I love dropping in and I love skating really high. It’s just the best.” But as one of the few women in the skate park, she ran into a lot of sexism. She responded by creating a zine that celebrated women skaters. Two years ago she expanded her mission, creating a zine that tackles all forms of oppression. “Smash the Skatriarchy is a submission-focused zine that aims to have a mission of lowering barriers to skating,” she said.