Monday Mix: Habibi, Floating Room, Emma Ruth Rundle
Brooklyn psych-pop band Habibi (which is the Arabic word for “my love”) has released a spirited cover of the song “Nice.” The original was performed by the ‘70s Swiss punk band Kleenex and sung in German, but in the Habibi version we get our lyrics in Farsi. This track is part of Kill Rock Stars’ rolling covers compilation to mark the label’s 30th anniversary. Habibi has contributed three songs to that effort that will also be released as part their own forthcoming EP titled “Nice Try.”www.opb.org
Comments / 0