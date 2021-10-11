Monday Mix: Habibi, Floating Room, Emma Ruth Rundle

Emma Ruth Rundle is now streaming her new single "Blooms Of Oblivion," whose downtrodden runtime explores childhood trauma and overcoming it as an adult. "In the video, I use an oversized coat to represent an oversized and burdening experience for the little girl. The feeling of being free falling in chaos. Having no control over your circumstances. The song and video describe the feelings I had as a little girl and how that’s shaped who I have become – negotiating with my past and waking to the woman I strive to become through self-love, self-parenting and forgiveness, and the transformation that it can bring."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO