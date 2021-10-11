Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Breaks out in loss

Peoples-Jones caught five of six targets for a season-high 70 yards in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. It took until Week 5, but Peoples-Jones finally had a fantasy-worthy game, leading Cleveland wideouts in targets for the first time this season. Sunday's targets/catches/yards were more than his output over the first four games combined. Shootouts like this are rare for the Browns, so this is unlikely a harbinger for the second-year wideout, but it was good to see evidence of Peoples-Jones' upside after a disappointing start to the season.