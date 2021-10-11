CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones: Breaks out in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Peoples-Jones caught five of six targets for a season-high 70 yards in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Chargers. It took until Week 5, but Peoples-Jones finally had a fantasy-worthy game, leading Cleveland wideouts in targets for the first time this season. Sunday's targets/catches/yards were more than his output over the first four games combined. Shootouts like this are rare for the Browns, so this is unlikely a harbinger for the second-year wideout, but it was good to see evidence of Peoples-Jones' upside after a disappointing start to the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Browns
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital

The Browns were already missing a few starters and then suffered numerous other injuries in Sunday's back-and-forth game, which featured seven lead changes and the Chargers scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter.
NFL
thespun.com

Cowboys Insider Has Troubling Report On Star CB Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is making a strong case for just about every honor in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, the team might be without him for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr., Diggs is going to be a gametime decision...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 potential head coaching candidates

Jon Gruden’s resignation opens the door for a new coaching regime for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Here are four options to consider. The Las Vegas Raiders need a new head coach in 2022, as with the resignation of Jon Gruden, the Silver and Black have appointed assistant head coach/special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade Allen Robinson in these polarizing deals

This season has become a pleasant surprise for Chicago Bears fans. There probably weren’t many people projecting the Bears to be in playoff positioning after five weeks, but Chicago is currently the no. 6 seed in the NFC. One of the biggest reasons for that success has come due to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Tre Jones: Out Friday

Jones (ankle) is out for Friday's matchup against the Heat, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. As expected, Jones' left ankle sprain is keeping him out. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Magic.
NBA
chatsports.com

Final Injury Report for Week 4: A.J. Brown and Julio Jones ruled out

The Titans’ final injury report for Week 4 has arrived. Tennessee will be quite short handed on the offensive side of the ball when they take on the Jets in East Rutherford. As we expected would be the case throughout the week, both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones have been ruled OUT of this contest.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Titans’ Julio Jones, A.J. Brown To Miss Time

FRIDAY: The Titans will not have their top receivers available against the Jets. They ruled out Brown and Jones for Week 4. Neither player practiced this week. Jones, one of the greatest receivers of his generation, set Falcons franchise records in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). On top of that, his 60 receiving touchdowns trailed only Roddy White‘s 63. He’s already given the Titans one vintage performance, a six-catch, 128-yard outing against the Seahawks in Week 2. Through three games, Jones has notched 12 catches for 204 yards.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy