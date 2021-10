A deteriorating roof at a home in foreclosure in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The courtyard villa is located at 1324 Balboa Street in the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande. It was purchased for $67,100 in 1993 by Harriet Dice. A neighbor said Dice is deceased and the heir, Kimberly Dice, did not want the home as it has a reverse mortgage and is in foreclosure. The Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office indicates Kimberly Dice in 2019 was assigned ownership of the property.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO