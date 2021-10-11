CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei’s latest tablet is great for kids and parents alike

By Nick Rego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Huawei today revealed the MatePad T Kids Edition, a tablet designed with children’s education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the Huawei MatePad T Series is specifically designed for children aged 3-8. They offer a minimal and sleek design, durable carrying case, stylus pen, and kid-friendly content and entertainment. There are also parental assistant features built in as well as charging protection.

