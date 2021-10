Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN) (“Ballantyne Strong” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the pursuit of an initial public offering (IPO) of its Strong Entertainment business segment (“Strong Entertainment”) through the offering of securities of Ballantyne Strong’s newly-created, wholly-owned subsidiary, Strong Entertainment, Inc. For financial reporting purposes, Ballantyne Strong will continue to consolidate Strong Entertainment in its financial results.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO